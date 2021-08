As aid efforts continue, it’s also important to note who not to give money to during this time. The Red Cross Organization in particular raised almost half a billion dollars for Haiti following the 2010 earthquake, and most of that money is still unaccounted for till this day. A joint investigation by NPR and ProPublica found “a string of poorly managed projects, questionable spending, and dubious claims of success.” In one of the more disturbing findings from the investigation, the Red Cross said it had provided homes to more than 130,000 Haitians after the disaster. In reality, the charity had only built a total of six permanent homes.