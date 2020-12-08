Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

My parents were very encouraging of my hairstylist dreams, so there was no pressure to attend university. The hair school I went to was brand new at the time and only charged $7,000 for tuition in order to attract students. I worked as a salon assistant during summer breaks in high school and for a year after graduating, so I was able to save about $4,000 of my own money for tools and textbooks. My parents covered the rest, and their investment paid itself off long ago — they haven't had to spend money on their hair since.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents never spoke to us about finances growing up other than to remind us that "money doesn't grow on trees!" Neither parent attended post-secondary school, but my mom did go back to school when my sister and I were young, and they've both done well for themselves. They come from immigrant families and have strong work ethics. However, they're polar opposites when it comes to their attitudes about money. My dad can be quite practical and tends to discourage frivolous spending, whereas my mom believes that if you work hard for your money, there's nothing wrong with spending it how you like.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I worked part-time as a cashier at a supermarket when I was 15. I earned about $100 a week and probably spent it all on CDs and junk food.



Did you worry about money growing up?

No. I was lucky that my family always had everything we needed.



Do you worry about money now?

Due to COVID-19, it's hard not to worry. Earlier this year, I was out of work and collecting CERB for four months, and another lockdown seems likely. I'm grateful that I work in a trade where my skills will never become redundant, but people just don't need to get their hair done as often when there's a pandemic.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I lived with my parents until I moved in with W. when I was 28. I'm privileged to have had that time to save money and get off to a good start with a partner. I know my parents would help me out in every way they could if necessary, but I hope I never have to depend on them.

