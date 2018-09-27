LoveMe is a series featuring LGBTQ thought leaders reading personal letters to their younger self.
Gigi Gorgeous is a Canadian internet personality, model, actress and all around influencer. She started her career giving makeup tutorials on Youtube. She eventually used this is platform to publicly come out as a transgender woman. She has appeared on the TV shows Access Hollywood and Project Runway: All Stars.
Watch as Gigi tells her younger self to let the pressure to be normal float away, and to allow herself to accept her true identity.
Our partners at IHI Therapy Centre are dedicated to fostering personal growth free of traditional gender, sexual orientation, and cultural biases. For support, visit IHI Therapy Centre.
