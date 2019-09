"It was 5 a.m. one morning when my wife’s alarm went off. She reached over and turned off the alarm and we lay there, waking up, trying to get the energy to get out of bed. While lying there, we started messing around, one thing lead to another, and we started fooling around. After a while, we finished our fun and got up and showered for the day."Later at work, my wife was stocking some shelves when her co-worker, let’s call her Kim, came up to talk to her and couldn’t stop smiling devilishly. My wife kept trying to ask her what was so funny when Kim finally said, 'So, have a good morning did you?' Obviously confused, my wife had no idea what Kim was talking about. Then Kim asked my wife to see her phone. Kim showed my wife her call log and asked, 'Do you see something odd?' At 5:06 a.m., my wife had a call on her call log to Kim’s phone. Then the proverbial 'lightning bolt' hit my wife. Sometime during the sexy time, someone rolled over on the phone and butt-dialed Kim. When Kim picked up, she overheard the moaning and groaning and Kim and her boyfriend listened to the entire thing. To this day my wife can’t look at Kim in the face without laughing."—Reddit user brentf2000