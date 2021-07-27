How has your life changed since your last Money Diary?

During my last diary, I received a ton of comments and feedback about how potentially dangerous, foolish, and unwise it would be to move overseas for a guy I barely know. My family and friends also expressed plenty of worries and concerns. But then I did it anyway. Being unhappy and unfulfilled is a powerful catalyst for change, and I had stopped being happy in Alaska years before I left. Leaving was always my plan, but COVID really changed that. I'm no longer planning my year-around-the-world trip (for now), but I did need to get out of the headspace I had felt stuck in for years. I sold my car, gave away most of my earthly possessions, quit my job, said goodbye to everyone, and moved to Morocco. Moving was more complicated than I expected and it took several months to sort through the logistics. Thankfully, on the Morocco end, my fiancé really did the bulk of the work getting ready for my move. He found our apartment and got all of our furniture, set up the utilities, and made sure I felt comfortable when I arrived. It hasn't always been easy and some days are tough. Not knowing what the future holds can be disorienting and hard, but also challenging and exciting. Things are going great so far and I'm excited about the future!