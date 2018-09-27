Fortune's Most Powerful Women Are Still Mostly White

The 2018 MPW list is littered with women in the C-suite at several powerful companies, and includes seven newcomers, two returnees, and CEOs who, combined, control just below $1 trillion in market capital. And yet, looking at the list one thing is starkly obvious: Still noticeably missing from the most powerful women in business are women of colour. The list this year, as in previous years, is predominantly white and is a visual representation of the lack of racial diversity in the top tiers of business.