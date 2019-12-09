4:30 p.m. — It's almost time for the Christmas party! Our company generously gets us hotel rooms for the night, so N. and I check in to our room and get ready there. I start with a face mask I got in a FabFitFun subscription box. I have to make sure my skin doesn't freak out with all the makeup after a month of being on retinol, so I take it slow and give each layer time to set before moving on. I put on It Cosmetics Confidence In A Gel Lotion and Smashbox Photo Finish primer, then M.A.C foundation and concealer. I add neutral eyeshadow and a slightly longer cat-eye than I'm used to, then Anastasia lipstick, bronzer, and a few spritzes of Urban Decay's All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray to finish my look. Time for the dress: I got it from thredUP for around $15, and it's the slinky, sexy dress of my dreams. The shoulders have black and silver gems on them, but the rest of the dress is a shiny, glossy, leather-like black. I put on my dress and jewelry, then N. and I go downstairs.