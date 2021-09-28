Occupation: Finance Director

Industry: Software

Age: 35

Location: Toronto, ON

Salary: $133,000

Net Worth: $514,000 ($140,000 savings, $75,000 in my TFSA, $180,000 in my RRSP, and $119,000 in investments.)

Debt: $0 (I paid off $25,000 in student loans a few years back.)

Paycheck Amount (1x/month): $7,200

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $825 (My partner and I split an apartment for $1,650, which is low thanks to the rental price dip during COVID.)

Electricity & Water: $60 (my half)

Rental Insurance: $0 (partner pays)

Phone: $56.50

Internet: $41.24 (split with my partner)

Extended Health & Dental Plan: $0 (paid by employer)

Life Insurance: $26.09

Spotify: $18.07 (I have the family plan and share it with my siblings)

Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+, & Crave: $0 (partner pays)

Savings & Investments: $3,500 (I save/invest at least 50% of my paycheques, especially because my work doesn't have a pension or RRSP program.)

Family Support: $300 to 400 (I pay for my parents' utilities, some home expenses, and some groceries)



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

My parents were immigrants, and I'm a first-generation Canadian. My parents knew that being in Canada provided more opportunities for me and my siblings than we would've had back in their home country — even if we worked minimum wage jobs and didn't go to university. However, I was told by my high school teachers that I should get a post-secondary education to advance my career. I ended going to university because all my friends were going. I took out a $25,000 OSAP loan, which I paid back in full a few years ago (yay). I also paid for my CPA designation with some help from my previous employer.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents never talked about money. They would, however, mention that my siblings and I had privileged childhoods compared to theirs (they grew up very poor). My parents' family were and still are in their home country and often called to ask for money. My parents would always argue over how much money they should give. Now that my siblings and I are older, my parents say they regret sending so much back home and not giving us kids more things.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I worked as a dishwasher at a sushi restaurant when I was 16 years old. All of my siblings got jobs as soon as we could so we could have spending money.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Yes. My family always had food, but we never went out to eat, went to summer camps, or on vacation. My siblings and I weren't very privileged, but we grew up at a time when we played outside without the technologies we have today, so it was a happy childhood.



Do you worry about money now?

No. I make a very good salary and am aware that it's more than the average person makes. I'm also very good at investing and saving my money. However, I do worry that my partner and I cannot afford a house in Toronto. Houses in Toronto are very expensive!



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

When I got my first job, I started to help out with household expenses. I was fully responsible for my finances at 18 when I got my first full-time summer job. I have emergency savings to fall back on and, of course, my partner and my family would support me as well.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

No. That would be nice, though.

