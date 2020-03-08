The 13 Most Influential Female Hairstylists Right Now

Despite catering to A-list actresses, successful models, and influential women with a platform, the Hollywood hair industry has long been dominated by white men. The problem is far from behind us: Just last year, Forbes reported that there's still a huge gender discrepancy in editorial hairstyling, with women making only around 26% of the hair talent at major agencies for jobs like magazine covers and ad campaigns.
Needless to say, our work isn't over yet, but more female artists are finally getting their long overdue recognition through years of practice, creativity, and, of course, good old-fashioned hustle. In honour of International Women's Day, scroll through the gallery ahead, where you'll find 13 new female hairdressers who are rising to the top of the field.