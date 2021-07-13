Annual Expenses

Property Taxes: $2,100 (I pay 100% of property taxes.)

SWEAT App: $135



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

My father is a first-generation Chinese-Canadian and completed a professional bachelor's degree, but my mother didn't attend post-secondary school. There was an implied expectation that I would attend university, but there was no discussion or guidance on what form of higher education I should pursue. Because of that, I ended up only applying to the local university in the city I grew up in. I (barely) finished my first year, then took a break to work (much to my parent's dismay) because I had no idea what I wanted to do and felt like I was wasting money. I worked full-time for two years before going back to university again, this time in a program that I was actually interested in. I worked hard to improve my GPA and finished my last year on the Dean's List. I am VERY fortunate that my parents paid for my tuition. I worked part-time during the school year and full-time during summers to cover books and personal spending while also living at home. Once I finished my bachelor's degree, I worked in oil and gas for a few years before applying to a master's program in a completely different field. Scholarships and grants mostly covered my grad-school tuition, and my parents helped with living expenses. I had about $10,000 in debt when I finished but received a gift from my grandmother that covered half of that. I paid the rest off myself over the next few years.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

I don't remember many conversations. I had an allowance, and once I was 12 or 13, I used that to buy clothes, CDs, or do stuff with friends. My mother was all about sales and would buy things just because they were on sale and not necessarily because we needed them (something that took me a while to unlearn). There wasn't advice given, other than comments about me wasting money on certain items. Somehow, though, I became really focused on money and budgeting and even took accounting courses in high school for fun. Who does that?



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was babysitting, at age 13. My friend and I took a course and put up flyers around the neighbourhood. I only did this very sporadically until I was 16 and started doing office work for my dad's company in the summer.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Not really. We grew up upper-middle class, but I didn't realize that until I was older. Until my parents paid off the mortgage, we were on a tight budget, but my dad always made sure we had the latest technologies. For example, we had a home PC, laser printer, and internet long before any of my friends. I remember the day my parents paid off their mortgage because the quality of the food in the house improved significantly. It wasn't until I was on my own that money became a constant worry.



Do you worry about money now?

Yes and no. I quit my job to travel at the very start of the 2008 recession. Once home, the job offer I thought I had waiting for me was rescinded because the economy was so bad. Luckily, I worked part-time in my old position and nannied part-time, but I couldn't get a full-time job. This is one reason I went to grad school. That period left me with some financial PTSD. I now have a decent base for retirement savings, and we have enough to cover all our necessities. But Toronto housing is insanely expensive, and being the sole salary-earner is stressful. I took a significant pay cut when I turned my side gig into my full-time job. I'm much happier now and feel challenged by the work I'm doing, but it's been a struggle to be at this age and feel like my quality of life isn't improving. I try to remind myself that this season will pass, and (hopefully) we'll have two incomes in a couple of years when M. completes his Ph.D.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became financially responsible for myself at age 24 when I finished my undergrad and moved out of my parents' house. M. and I have decent savings and investments, plus we have a significant amount of equity in the condo (partly due to the insanity of the pandemic real estate market). Both of our parents are extremely generous, and I know they would help us out if we needed anything.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

My parents gave me the downpayment for my condo and paid for my car when my mom inherited money from a relative ($125,000). This was about three years before I met M. When we got married a year and a half ago, we received about $20,000 from family and friends, which paid off the wedding. Both M. and I were fortunate to have our undergraduate and graduate degrees paid for. Without this generational wealth, we wouldn't be where we are today.