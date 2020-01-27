10 p.m. — One of our friends invites us out for drinks at his place. It's late, but I haven't seen that group in a while and want to go. M. indulges me and orders an Uber. We get there a little after midnight and have a drink. The group is debating whether or not to go to a bar and decides to go to the strip club down the street. Strip clubs are interesting places, and I know a lot of people have mixed feelings about them, but I honestly find the girls' athleticism and core strength on the poles so amazing! Cover is free for women and $5 for guys. I order myself a rum and coke and a vodka and orange juice for M. The bartender tells me doubles are on special, so I upgrade both ($25.31). One of our friends gets shots for everyone. We stay for about 30 minutes, then walk back. I know M. would have preferred to stay in, but I thank him for coming out. It was a random night but fun nonetheless. $25.31