Everything You Need To Know About The Shootings In Lagos, Nigeria

Videos circulating on social media appear to capture audio of live rounds being fired at the toll gate in Lekki. Scenes of protesters removing a bullet from someone's wound and pleading for help were broadcast in a live video on Instagram by DJ Switch, a popular DJ.
Posting this for awareness to show that we're not even safe in our homes either, I was literally laying on the bed when this bullet came in through the roof 😭 #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigera pic.twitter.com/BHolaupnU4— Temi Temsss (@loluwa_o) October 20, 2020
We are such a brilliant nation, all we do is succeed. But I am crying because they [the government] are killing my brothers and sisters and there is nothing I can do about it. We watched our peers die on Instagram Live.
Our police is out to kill us all. We protest with just cardboard papers and they use AK-47 rifles to shoot at us for no reason. What we thought would be peaceful protest has turned into a place of intimidation from police.
We're moving to only accepting donations in Bitcoin using BTC Pay. BTC Pay is a free, secure, decentralized and censorship-resistant platform, which makes it our best option, given the past few days #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria— feministcoalition (@feminist_co) October 15, 2020
