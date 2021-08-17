Occupation: Editor

Industry: Media

Age: 36

Location: London, ON

Salary: $50,000

Net Worth: $182,850 (I purchased a detached house for $249,000 eight years ago, and it's worth around $350,000 now. I also have $11,500 in an RRSP and $200 in a fun money account, which will go toward a PlayStation 5.)

Debt: $178,850 (My current mortgage is $163,000, I owe $9,750 on a line of credit I used for home repairs, and I owe $6,100 on a credit card.)

Paycheque Amount (2x/month): $1,487

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Mortgage & Property Taxes: $1,047

Natural Gas: $90

Electricity & Water: $130

Water Heater & AC Unit Rental: $100 (The AC unit is on a rent-to-own plan.)

Home Insurance: $95

Internet: $20 (It's usually $70, but my employer covers $50 a month through a COVID stipend.)

Phone: $30 (I have a grandfathered unlimited account that I'm holding onto for dear life.)

Veterinarian Family Plan For My Two Dogs: $66.48 (A yearly trip to the vet for check-ups and vaccine boosters used to cost me over $200 for EACH dog. This plan just spreads out the cost over the year, so I pay nothing at the actual visit when I take them. It also includes other perks like monthly nail trims and a couple of emergency appointments.)

Hello Fresh: $120 (I skip every other week to save money.)

Netflix: $15

Crunchyroll: $8

Apple TV+: $6

Funimation: $7

Disney+: $7

Audible: $17

RRSP: $50

Fun Money Fund: $10 plus $0.50 every time I use my credit card

Line of Credit: $100



Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

I did a two-year college program in multimedia design and production that I paid for with a $5,000 student line of credit.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My family struggled with money due to mental health issues that prevented my mother from working for a number of years. My father worked overtime to help compensate, but my family still needed to file for bankruptcy. It wasn't until my late teens that my mom was able to start working part-time again before eventually getting back to full-time.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I worked at McDonald's when I was barely 16 years old. I wanted to buy things for myself that I knew my parents struggled with (art supplies, computer games, etc.).



Did you worry about money growing up?

We never went hungry, but I learned how fragile a budget can be when living paycheque to paycheque. I was always careful with my belongings because I knew replacements would be expensive.



Do you worry about money now?

Rationally, I know I'm doing okay, especially compared to my peers. The financial struggles my family had during my childhood instilled certain good habits in me, such as starting an RRSP as soon as my student line of credit was paid off. However, it also left me feeling perpetually anxious about money — even when I know the situation isn't dire.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

Once I had my job at McDonald's, I paid for most non-essential things, like going to the movies, fast food, and hobbies. I moved out at 22 to live with a boyfriend and have been financially independent since. I know that if I suddenly lost my house, I could stay with family, but once COVID stops making budgeting weird, I want to rebuild my safety blanket savings in case of future issues.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

I originally purchased my house with a romantic partner. We split up six years ago, and it was 95% amicable. As such, we were pretty chill about splitting assets. He got the car, and I kept the house, but I was making much less than I make now, so a generous aunt gave me $40,000 to pay down the mortgage enough so that I could qualify to keep the place on my own. I intend to pay her back when I sell this house in the future.

