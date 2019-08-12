E. Jean Carroll on Donald Trump, Sexual Assault, & 25 Years Of Abstinence

“Hideous Men” by E. Jean Carroll, the June 21 cover story of New York, shares an excerpt from the columnist’s new book What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal. It excruciatingly details her own recollections of sexual assault since childhood, and focuses on her traumatic encounter with U.S. President Trump in a dressing room at the exclusive Manhattan department store Bergdorf Goodman 25 years ago. (Our current president has denied all of Carroll’s allegations as well as accusations of sexual misconduct from over 15 other women.) Just as devastating as the actual details of that assault is Carroll’s final revelation: “That was my last hideous man,” she writes. “I have never had sex with anybody ever again.”