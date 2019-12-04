7 a.m. — I wake up before my alarm, and I actually had a decent sleep. I shower and wash my hair with Unwrapped Life The Balancer shampoo and conditioner. I bought these during a sale to try them, and I LOVE the bar format. I'm on a strict once-a-week hair-washing schedule. Right now, my hair is all the way down my back, so I braid it to keep it under control. Then I slap on the same makeup as yesterday and take care of the dog before leaving for work. I make sure to download a podcast (the latest Murder Squad) and grab my gym bag and birthday present for G., who I already texted to say happy birthday. I'm super-early for work, so I drop G.'s present off quickly (i.e. I yell happy birthday at her in the lobby, throw her present at her, and run). I get numerous texts from her afterwards — she says I spent too much. She sucks at getting presents.