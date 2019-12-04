Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today: a doctor working in medicine who makes $93,000 per year and spends some of her money this week on a pizza.
Today: a doctor working in medicine who makes $93,000 per year and spends some of her money this week on a pizza.
Occupation: Doctor
Industry: Medicine
Age: 32
Location: Toronto, ON
Salary: $93,000
Paycheque Amount (2x/month): $2,727
Gender Identity: Woman
Monthly Expenses
Rent: $350 (I currently live with a family member while I'm condo hunting. They would like me to stay for a while, but I want my own space.)
Student Loan: $0 (I paid off about $100,000 in student loans in the three years following graduation by living with my parents.)
Other Loans: $100 (Because my parents helped support me, I put aside money for them every month. I was putting in $1,000 until I started condo hunting and reduced it to $100. So far, I've paid them back $35,000.)
Phone: $70
Car Payment: $338
Car Insurance: $140 (The total just increased for no reason, and I tried to negotiate it back down with no luck.)
Health & Dental Benefits: $87 (This automatically comes out of my paycheque.)
Gym: $140
Netflix: $0 (Thanks, fam.)
Condo Down Payment Savings: $2,150
TFSA: $0 (It's maxed out at $63,500, and I'm currently unable to contribute. My TFSA is invested, and I've made $3,000 so far.)
RRSP: $75–$2,000
Annual Expenses
Costco Membership: $66
Day One
3 a.m. — Hello morning, my old friend. I get up to pee and drink water, then climb back into bed and put on a meditation podcast, Mindful In Minutes, to help me take my mind off a case from last week. This doesn't work, so I end up turning on Netflix and eventually fall back asleep.
8:30 a.m. — I wake up, scroll Instagram, and decide to make an appearance with the family. I'm at my parents' house for the weekend with one of my siblings, E. We sit around chatting and watching recaps from last night's hockey games (Go, Leafs, go).
10:30 a.m. — It's time to get ready for brunch with childhood friends. Due to my weekend schedule, we had to plan this date over a month in advance. I throw on AG jeans and a button-down shirt tied at the waist. I wash my face with...water. I have sensitive skin and this is what works for me. If I'm breaking out, I have a small container of Cetaphil that I water down. I apply Anastasia Beverly Soft Glam eyeshadow, Sephora waterproof black eyeliner, and L'Oréal Voluminous Lash Paradise mascara. I run out of the house yelling bye to my parents, so I can get to brunch early and snag a table.
11:30 a.m. — Brunch is delicious! I have sausage, eggs, hash browns, and a chocolate chip pancake. It's great to catch up with these friends, because we're all at different stages of our lives and don't see each other often. $20
1:30 p.m. — I drive to the mall to return items at Hudson's Bay and meet up with my parents to buy my mom a birthday present. On the way there, I chat with my realtor about putting an offer in on a condo and decide to go for it. This would be an assignment sale, so I've never actually seen the condo — only the layout. I've been condo hunting for six months, and it's disheartening. I've been outbid on more places than I can remember.
2 p.m. — I buy my mom her birthday present, a flannel nightgown for winter ($44.06), and chat with my parents about the offer I put in. They're not financially contributing to the purchase — this is solely my doing — so they're as supportive as they can be. I say this because most of my friends have had their parents contribute to buying their condos due to a very hot market. $44.06
5 p.m. — I help my parents around the house, then go inside to place an online order for a sweater at Roots. I have a 40% discount code that expires today, and I make sure to log in to ebates before I start shopping. I text with one of my best friends, G., and her boyfriend, R., about my condo offer. They've purchased before, and I value their input. I pack up my stuff and head back to the city with a fresh bag of popcorn from my dad. $70
6 p.m. —On the way, I call my friend, M., who I rarely see but talk to almost every day. She lives a 90-minute drive away and has two young children, so our schedules never seem to work. This doesn't matter; we're still close friends.
7 p.m. — Once I'm home, I chat with the family member I live with before heading downstairs to my basement apartment. I unpack and defrost homemade soup for dinner, which I enjoy with Netflix in the background. While I'm laying out my outfit for the next day and packing my gym bag, I get a call from my roomie from grad school. She's just accepted a new job offer, and I get excited for her, then immediately start questioning my own work situation through our conversation.
8 p.m. — Family Member brings the dog downstairs and tucks her into my bed. She's an older dog and is basically the boss. I brush my teeth and wash my face with water, then fall asleep on the couch with Netflix.
1 a.m. — I move to bed and turn on the diffuser with Saje Spa Spirit essential oil. This is part of my sleeping routine. I've worked with a cognitive behavioural sleep specialist to make a ritual that works for me.
Daily Total: $134.06
Day Two
7 a.m. — I wake up before my alarm, and I actually had a decent sleep. I shower and wash my hair with Unwrapped Life The Balancer shampoo and conditioner. I bought these during a sale to try them, and I LOVE the bar format. I'm on a strict once-a-week hair-washing schedule. Right now, my hair is all the way down my back, so I braid it to keep it under control. Then I slap on the same makeup as yesterday and take care of the dog before leaving for work. I make sure to download a podcast (the latest Murder Squad) and grab my gym bag and birthday present for G., who I already texted to say happy birthday. I'm super-early for work, so I drop G.'s present off quickly (i.e. I yell happy birthday at her in the lobby, throw her present at her, and run). I get numerous texts from her afterwards — she says I spent too much. She sucks at getting presents.
12 p.m. — I have rounds with co-workers, then I organize ordering lunch for a meeting that gets cancelled last-minute. I look outside, see that it's snowing hard, and understand why the meeting is cancelled. Fingers crossed those snow plows are out.
1 p.m. — I sign online documents to put an offer in on the condo my realtor and I talked about yesterday. Now the waiting game.
3:30 p.m. — I've developed a raging headache, and a co-worker gives me essential oils to help. I chug water and head to the gym to get in a low-key workout with weights.
5:45 p.m. — My head does not feel better after exercising, and I have to drive home in the snow, which is not a good time.
6:30 p.m. — My realtor messages me that there's another offer on the condo, and we'll find out what the owners decide tomorrow. I have no energy left to muster a reaction. I shower, heat up pasta leftovers from my parents, and lay on the couch. I text with the usual friends about our days, then read Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid before giving up and turning on the TV. Eventually, I get up and take something for my head before laying back down on the couch. I'm done for the day, and my head is not getting any better. The dog is tucked into bed, and I turn on the diffuser before joining her.
Daily Total: $0
Day Three
7:30 a.m. — I wake up not feeling great, but the show must go on. I shower and repeat my makeup routine. I eat yogurt for breakfast, bundle up and clean the car off due to snow accumulation. Winter, you've come way too early. I take care of the dog and make sure to tell her to have a good day before I leave.
12:30 p.m. — Work is steady with appointments. We order lunch to celebrate a co-worker's birthday and expense it. This is extremely unusual but a nice treat! (I get jealous of doctors who have cafeterias for lunch.) Unfortunately, I don't get to eat for another two hours, because an emergency comes in. This is pretty common. My co-worker checks in to make sure I'm drinking water, because I still don't feel well and am apparently starting to look like it.
5 p.m. — I'm stuck at work late and may start to cry. A patient called and guilted me into staying late, even though the receptionist made it clear that I'm unwell.
6 p.m. — I go to G.'s place for dinner and am very late. My friends are used to this. She has cooked dinner for her birthday instead of going out, because she wants to eat healthy and use up her groceries. She makes me sit down and drink a large glass of Perrier the moment I walk in the door. We eat chicken wraps, followed by warm homemade banana bread. I feel slightly better and want to push on with our plans to go shopping for a new shirt for her. We walk to the mall but no luck on our search. When I leave, she gives me a $20 gift card, because she returned part of her birthday present from me. Apparently, I spent too much money.
8 p.m. — I drive home and chat with Family Member, and they ask if they can do anything for my head. I say yes and eat two leftover Halloween chocolates from the candy bowl, and they laugh. I cuddle with dog and berate myself for not picking up a Diet Coke on my way home. I can't shake whatever is sapping all my energy, so I put out my clothes for tomorrow and lay down on the couch for the rest of the night. I fall asleep watching Pride and Prejudice on Netflix. Eventually, I get up, tuck the dog into bed, and turn on my diffuser.
Daily Total: $0
Day Four
9 a.m. — I wake up after tossing and turning. I no energy, and my head hurts. I attempt to shower and end up having a breakdown. I call my co-worker and ask her to look at my schedule for the day, so I can go in for a minimal time. My co-worker flat-out refuses and tells me to stay home. The guilt is real but, as she points out, I haven't taken a sick day all year, and I need to take care of myself.
9:15 a.m. — I take care of the dog, then go back to the couch and don't move for the next five hours. I drink a ton of water and eat banana bread G. sent home with me. I text my usual friends, then phone detox for the rest of the morning.
2 p.m. — After watching most of season one of Doctor Foster (that asshole, am I right?), I force myself to move. I go to a local bakery for a sandwich and a chocolate chip cookie. I take my purchase home and enjoy half the sandwich on the couch with a cuppa tea. I'm starting to feel very mildly better. $11.08
3 p.m. — I hear from my realtor, and the owners want more money. This isn't unusual, even though I offered over-asking. I call a lawyer friend to get his advice on how much closing costs will be, and he freaks out. There can be a lot of extra costs with assignment sales, and he doesn't think this is a smart plan for a first-time buyer. I call my realtor and tell him to pull the offer.
6:15 p.m. — I peel myself off the couch once more to get groceries. I run to Farm Boy (think: smaller Trader Joe's) to grab bananas, peppers, prepped chicken and Brussels sprouts, cheese, and spinach twists $29.50.
7 p.m. — I heat up the chicken and Brussels sprouts and go back to the couch-and-Netflix experience. I'm a useless human being today. My co-worker calls to fill me in on what I missed, and I thank them profusely for covering for me.
9:15 p.m. — I get ready for bed, apply Saje Sleep Well to my feet, bring the dog down, and actually get into bed by 9:45 p.m. I quickly pass out.
Daily Total: $40.58
Day Five
6:45 a.m. — I wake up and check realtor.ca for new listings, then get ready for work. I had a good sleep last night and feel like a functioning member of society again. I have a banana and remember to grab my lunch before leaving the house. I tell the dog she is the best and kiss her goodbye, double check that I locked the front door, then drive to work listening to the latest My Favourite Murder episode.
2:30 p.m. — It's a usual day at work. I do rounds with co-workers and have my spinach-and-cheese twist while catching up with a co-worker I'm close to. I have a lull in appointments and chat with the co-worker who worked by herself while I was off. I thank her again for covering, and I'll buy her a gift card this weekend. I know this isn't necessary, and everyone is allowed sick days, but calling in sick creates a heavier workload for whomever is left on her own.
5 p.m. — I drive to Union Station to pick up friends for a birthday dinner with G. I brought a bottle of wine I had at home as my contribution. As we drive to G.'s, my friends check in with me, health-wise and mental-health-wise. One of my friend's dad was in the same profession as me, so she's well aware of the effects it can have on mental health.
5:30 p.m. — We have a delicious dinner of roasted chicken, bean sprouts, green beans, and fancy potatoes (I have no idea how she did them). G. is adamant she doesn't want to go out for her birthday, and she really enjoys cooking. We chat about jobs, husbands/boyfriends, the necessity of cleaning ladies when living with men, etc. I clean up after dinner.
8:45 p.m. — Somehow we get on the topic of my very long hair, which I've been planning to donate. All of a sudden, a tape measure and scissors are out and my hair is getting straightened and measured to be cut. Bangs are threatened, and I agree to the haircut without bangs. I'm 100% on board, because I've been wanting to do this for weeks. Free haircut? Yes, please. Before they begin, they double check that I'm actually okay with this, and I read the instructions for hair donation out loud. They're loving this. My hair is cut, and one of them styles it for me. They keep telling me I'm a new person, while I just laugh. I'll have to let it grow out a little before figuring out a style.
9:30 p.m. — I round up the troops, grab leftovers for dinner tomorrow, and drive friends back to Union Station. I get home and Family Member freaks out about my hair. It's SHORT, which they love. They've always preferred me with short hair. The dog seems especially excited to see me, and I give her kisses and hugs before heading downstairs to bed. I started reading earlier this week but have disappointed myself by not continuing. I make mental notes to restart my book this weekend and to buy G. dinner because she's fed me twice this week and it was HER birthday.
Daily Total: $0
Day Six
8:30 a.m. — Good morning after another decent sleep. I will end up paying for this in a day or two. It's my day off, and I'm making up for the other day of being useless. I get up and dust and vacuum while eating a banana. I go big and bleach the bathroom and scrub the shower. (I use Method cleaners in the kitchen and bedroom and Lysol for the bathroom and shower.) Eventually, I talk the dog into getting up, take her outside, and feed her breakfast. Then I waterproof my winter boots and apply oil to them while watching Netflix. I get ready for a gym session with my personal trainer and pack a bag of clothes for a massage after. I also pack a sandwich and apple to eat after training. This has been a bad week for me in terms of cooking vs. eating out.
11:30 a.m. — I head to my training session pumping those beats! It's a cliché, but there's obviously Drake on my playlist. I prepay for these sessions in packs of 12 to make them as economical as possible. This is a luxury I enjoy for now, but I'll have to give it up when I'm a homeowner. Everyone I know at the gym freaks out about my hair. Another coach actually stops her class when I'm walking by, because she's so shocked. I have a great training session and shower and change for my massage, then eat my delicious sandwich cuz I need that fuel.
1:30 p.m. — I drive to my massage and am completely unable to find parking. I text R. to see if I can park in his building, which is very close to my appointment. He agrees, and I tell him I'll take his dog out for a walk as a thank you. Said dog freaks out when I walk in, as he loves me, and I take him for a walk prior to my appointment.
2 p.m. — This is my first appointment with this massage therapist. She makes a point to work on my neck, and I really enjoy my massage. She encourages me to drink water and go relax. I'll be reimbursed for the 80% of the cost, so I submit my benefits claim online immediately and end up paying $20. $20
4:45 p.m. — Why is traffic so bad? Because the Christmas Market has just opened, and it's every Torontonian's worst nightmare. Mama no. Eventually, I get to the mall and buy G. the white shirt she's been looking for. I text her that I found it but don't tell her the amount, so she won't pay me back. $34.80
8 p.m. — Once I get home, I give doggy a kiss and say hello, then go downstairs and online shop for a new duvet cover as there are so many sales this week! I bookmark a few but don't take the plunge yet. I warm up leftover chicken and enjoy a quiet night. After my bedtime routine, I check realtor.ca and email my realtor about a place. After hitting send, I fall asleep on the couch with Netflix, then wake up and head to bed around 12:30 a.m.
Daily Total: $54.80
Day Seven
2:50 a.m. — Ahhhh, now this is more like it. I'm back to tossing and turning. I try my meditation podcast and actually fall asleep.
7 a.m. — I wake up again, play around on my phone, and do the usual check for new properties. My realtor and I are going to check out a place tomorrow. I sit down to go over how much I've spent so far this month. I keep a record on paper divided into categories like Take Away, Fun, Gas, Groceries, etc. At the end of the month, I'll put the numbers into an Excel spreadsheet. I look in the fridge and realize I have no food — what did I even buy when I went grocery shopping? I grab another banana and head to work. The dog decided to not get up when I did, but Family Member is home and will take care of her.
12:30 p.m. — Work has been steady and now I have a large break in my schedule. This sucks, and I'm bored. I continue shopping online for duvet covers but make no purchases. I heat up a spinach-and-cheese twist for lunch.
4 p.m. — I go to the mall after work, and it's a zoo. I immediately regret this decision, but I want to see duvet covers in person. I walk around Hudson's Bay and decide on a light grey duvet cover with a plaid pattern. I really wanted a white cover, but white isn't a good life decision when you have a dog. I'm not in love with this cover, but it's a good deal and will decide for sure when I can see it at home. $98
5:45 p.m. — I go to R.'s on the way home to take the dog out while he's at a wedding with G. I get a good 45-minute walk in while chatting with M. on the phone. We didn't talk as much this week as we usually do. I leave R.'s apartment and place an order online for a pizza with pepperoni, green peppers, and mushrooms. I immediately regret the decision and wish I'd gone to the grocery store instead. I pick it up on the way home. $13.69
745 p.m. — I enjoy way too much pizza while watching the Leafs lose badly. The dog shares my crusts and loves them. I head downstairs and start rewatching season two of The Crown. I love Claire Foy, but I'm excited to see how Olivia Colman plays the role (Broadchurch anyone?). I catch up on a bunch of Money Diaries and text with my cousin before falling asleep on the couch. When I wake up, I bring the dog to bed and brush my teeth, then turn on my diffuser. Let's see how this sleep goes.
Daily Total: $111.69
Money Diaries are meant to reflect individual women's experiences and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29's point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behaviour.
If you are experiencing anxiety or depression and need support, please contact Crisis Services Canada at 1-833-456-4566.
