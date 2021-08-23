Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

My parents always emphasized that we should work hard and do well in school, but there was never an explicit expectation from them that I go. It definitely felt more like a societal/personal expectation I had for myself. I excelled in school and worked hard to be the best in my class and my teachers expected me to go on to do great things. I honestly never thought about how I would pay for college because I knew my family was poor enough to qualify for financial aid. Sure enough, I ended up matriculating at a top private university where 100% of my tuition was covered by scholarships and financial aid.