This Reader-Favourite Suction Toy Is On Sale — Along With Every Other Dame Product

The Aer is absolutely amazing. The pleasure from total clitoris stimulation sends me over the edge. I use this tool anywhere from two to 30 minutes. It truly works that quickly if I want it to. And I love the material of all the Dame products. It feels and fits perfectly in my hand. Dame is my go-to brand for products, hands down.
I was resigned to thinking that I just wasn't very good at masturbation until I found Dame. Pom was my first purchase and it was life changing. I love the shape and color of Pom — it's a permanent fixture on my nightstand. Five stars.
Arc is one of my four Dame toys, and if I could only have one, this would be it. A big selling point for me is that it is very quiet. The intensity settings, and rumble patterns match my moods and keeps sessions fresh. Arc is everything a quality vibrator should be.
This thing took it to the next level with the stimulation on the outside while also receiving penetration. I love the hands-free feature and the different speed settings. It wasn’t in the way and was pretty good at staying in place through multiple positions. This gives me the best climaxes of my life when combined with penetration — my partner enjoys feeling the vibration along with me — and it’s great solo as well.