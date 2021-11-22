This Reader-Favourite Suction Toy Is On Sale — Along With Every Other Dame Product

Mercedes Viera
No, you're not reading the headline wrong: Dame really is having a super-sale right now. The rarely-on-sale sexual wellness brand — famous for its R29-reader favourite vibe Aer — is celebrating Black Friday early this year with 20% off sitewide. Whether you've been dying to try it or simply require some more tools in your sexy arsenal, there's no better time than the present. You have from now through to Monday, Nov. 29 at midnight eastern standard time to take advantage of this deal. To help guide this shopping experience, we've compiled five of the brand's bestselling sex toys, including real-life customers' reviews (editing for spelling and clarity, of course). You definitely don't want to miss out on this once-in-a-blue-moon sale event.
Aer Suction Toy, $95 $76

Shop This
Dame
Aer Suction Toy
$95.00
Dame
The R29-reader-and-editor-favourite Aer is the suction toy of your dreams. With a super-soft touch, five vibrational patterns and pressure wave technology, this isn't like any other vibe out there. Plus, it mimics the flutter of a tongue with the suction of a mouth — perfect if oral is your direct ticket to O-town.
Price in USD.

The Aer is absolutely amazing. The pleasure from total clitoris stimulation sends me over the edge. I use this tool anywhere from two to 30 minutes. It truly works that quickly if I want it to. And I love the material of all the Dame products. It feels and fits perfectly in my hand. Dame is my go-to brand for products, hands down.

Dame Reviewer

Pom Flexible Vibrator, $95 $76

Shop This
Dame
Pom Flexible Vibrator
$95.00
Dame
Comfortable to hold and extremely flexible, you need the Pom if you're not a fan of more rigid vibrators. This little device promises to curve along your body for that extra-close pressured touch and out-of-this-world orgasms.
Price in USD.

I was resigned to thinking that I just wasn't very good at masturbation until I found Dame. Pom was my first purchase and it was life changing. I love the shape and color of Pom — it's a permanent fixture on my nightstand. Five stars.

dame reviewer

Arc G-Spot Vibrator, $115 $92

Shop This
Dame
Arc G-spot Vibrator
$115.00
Dame
If G-spot stimulation is more your vibe, then this toy is for you. The Arc promises climax-inducing stimulation with the strongest vibrations Dame offers. Easy to handle and comfortable, it offers deep internal and external satisfaction.

Arc is one of my four Dame toys, and if I could only have one, this would be it. A big selling point for me is that it is very quiet. The intensity settings, and rumble patterns match my moods and keeps sessions fresh. Arc is everything a quality vibrator should be.

Dame reviewer

Eva Hands-Free Vibrator, $135 $108

Shop This
Dame
Eva Hands-free Vibrator
$135.00
Dame
Did someone say hands-free vibe that's actually (gasp!) comfortable? The Eva fits snuggly on the vulva, right over your clitoris, for the most pleasurable partner play imaginable. While it can definitely be used for some super-fun solo play, this little toy works best with some added penetration.

This thing took it to the next level with the stimulation on the outside while also receiving penetration. I love the hands-free feature and the different speed settings. It wasn’t in the way and was pretty good at staying in place through multiple positions. This gives me the best climaxes of my life when combined with penetration — my partner enjoys feeling the vibration along with me — and it’s great solo as well.

Dame reviewer
