1 p.m. — I'm back to work, and I accidentally take on 50% more tickets than I'm supposed to. (Tickets are what customer support agents call the emails that customers send us.) The truth is that we have so few tickets thanks to COVID-19 that we can't take on too many at once or there won't be anymore to answer.



4 p.m. — I initiate a co-working Zoom meeting. My teammates and I have been doing this during the pandemic to recreate the feeling of sitting together without any real pressure to talk. We do end up chatting, of course, but sometimes we don't. It's just nice to hear people mumbling to themselves. I sip my second coffee while working.



5 p.m. — I control + command + Q the laptop and feed Cat her dinner. I also feed myself two more slices of pizza and two Eggos with butter and maple syrup. This is not a filling meal, but it's better than nothing. (We need groceries.) I fold laundry, watch a French show called Call My Agent!, listen to music, and take a shower just to feel the hot water. Cat irritates the goddamn shit out of me. You have a million toys! Stop scratching the chair for god's sake!



9:45 p.m. — I eat half a sleeve of rosemary crackers and contemplate going to bed even though I'm not tired. I don't.



10:30 p.m. — I open my mobile banking app and realize I have money to spare, because I'm not buying much these days. I move $100 to my savings account.



11:07 p.m. — I check my personal email and see a reminder for a payout I need to claim. I'm also a playwright, and I recently entered a playwriting challenge and won £26.32, which is £3 more than I paid to participate in the competition. Noice. I deposit the money into my PayPal account and realize I have US money sitting there from my theatre company's Patreon account. I marvel at how weak the Canadian dollar is currently.



11:30 p.m. — I suspect there might be more US dollars hiding in my Patreon account. Lo! There are. I move the balance to my PayPal account. What a nice surprise. I had $242 in PayPal already, now I just added another $200 USD, plus my £26?! It all adds up to a dope surprise money dump. This is a great opportunity to donate to COVID-19 efforts. Lord knows I'm not producing a play with an audience of people sitting close together anytime soon. I head to the WHO's COVID-19 webpage and donate $140. I've been too intense with charitable giving in the past and fucked my own finances, so I prefer to take things slower these days. I text Husband to tell him about the donation, and he says it's great. $140



