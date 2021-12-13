Occupation: Customer Success

Industry: Technology

Age: 24

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Salary: $78,000

Net Worth: ~$367,800 (~$100,000 in home equity + $16,940 in Robinhood individual stocks + $177,510 in brokerage accounts + $29,508 in my Roth IRA + $11,300 in my savings account + $3,000 in my HSA + $8,740 invested in employee stock options. My Roth 401(k) has about $23,000 in it last I checked. I contribute between 10-14%.)

Debt: $315,000 left of my mortgage

Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $1,850

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Mortgage: $1,700, but my partner, S., pays me $1,000 in rent every month and I put an extra $150 aside as well. The extra $150 from both of our payments goes towards any home repairs, beyond which I will solely cover.

Utilities: ~$30

Recurring Donations: $10 to NAACP, $20 to National Network of Abortion Funds, $50 to other causes

Compost: $12.50 for my half

Wax Subscription: $35

Apple Cloud: $3

Apple TV+: $5

Nuuly: $88 (I've paused every month except a few since the pandemic started.)

Morbid Patreon: $4

ClassPass Lite: $9 (I really need to cancel this but I have credits I want to use up first.)

Health Insurance: $0, on my company’s plan

HSA: max it out and my employer matches $1,000 (my therapy is paid for from this)

Internet: $42 for my half

Gift Savings: $100

Travel Savings: $185

Weddings Fund: $100 (I started this a couple of years ago reading Money Diaries about how expensive it gets when your friends all start getting married. There's about $3,000 in it now, and I'm excited to not stress about travel and gift costs for the first few years of folks getting married.)

Book Of The Month: $168 annually

Obé Fitness: $200 annually but I just canceled my subscription.