Monthly Expenses

Rent: $0 (I'm still living with my parents. They live downtown, we have a good relationship, so it's usually not an issue.)

Phone: $33.90 (I have a very cheap phone plan, but the downside is that it instantly stops working when I leave Toronto.)

Transit Pass: $138.55 (I pay for this, and both my mom and I use it.)

Tax-Free Savings: $1,000 (I have $15,448.44 saved up for a down payment or to live abroad for a few years.)

Emergency Fund: $150 (I have $1,301.25 saved.)

Life Fund: $100 (I use this fund to save for any big-ticket items like travel, fine jewellery, tattoos, etc.)

Wealthsimple Investment: $250 (I put this month's contribution on hold, because I need the money for a trip to Bali at the end of the month.)

Yoga Membership: $118.65

Netflix: $9.99

Spotify: $4.99

Adobe Suite: $30