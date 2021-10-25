Did you worry about money growing up?

I never worried about money in the sense of necessities. We always had more than our basic needs covered and we were very fortunate and privileged to be in that situation. We moved every two years or so and lived in a lot of different places and when we lived in more affluent areas, I definitely was more self-aware and self-conscious that we were not as wealthy as those around us and I didn't have a giant house or designer clothes. On the flip side, there were times we lived in areas where we were the more affluent ones or were on par with everyone around us. I think the years we were living in more affluent areas definitely impacted my relationship with money for the negative in my teen years and made me less appreciative of the great life that I had/ I wanted to keep up with the Joneses and went through some bad behavioural phases (shoplifting) to try and do so.