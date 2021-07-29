Annual Expenses

Car Insurance: $1,200

House Insurance: $0 (Husband pays)

Property Taxes: $2,500





Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes. My parents paid for my undergraduate degree, and I paid $20,000 for my master's degree.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents were very frugal but generous with my sister and me. They taught us to save well and avoid spending on things like takeout, ready-made meals, delivery services, and coffees. They didn't eat out much at all, but we did enjoy vacations and a privileged lifestyle. They also made sure we had a savings account and learned about investing, something I wish I was involved in now!



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was working as an usher at my university theatre. I wanted pocket money and job experience. I was 18 and starting my undergrad degree.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Nope. I knew my parents were paid well and we had a privileged upbringing.



Do you worry about money now?

Sometimes. I do well, but a horse is incredibly expensive. Houses — and everything else — are also very expensive here, and it feels like moving out of our townhouse and buying something else is out of reach.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

When I graduated university at 21. My parents are my safety net. I know I can count on them if I have to.