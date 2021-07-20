Occupation: Communications Specialist

Industry: Non-Profit

Age: 27

Location: Toronto, ON

Salary: $69,200

Net Worth: $39,961 (Chequing: $200; Wealthsimple: $3,298; TFSA: $15,173; RRSP and RPP: $31,000; investments with Wealthsimple's trade option: $94. I'm learning! I also started a new job in the last two months, which I chose equally for the increased paycheque and the change of routine. I've been set up with a new RRSP within their matching plan, but I don't have access to the account online yet to see the calculations. However, the amount deducted from my first few paycheques YTD is $1,008.)

Debt: $10,812 (student loan)

Paycheque Amount (2x/month): $1,849

Pronouns: She/Her



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $1,200 (This includes all the utilities and the internet, which is fantastic. In the winter, I found a new place with roommates in a great house located in a nice neighbourhood, which is a change from the condo I used to live in. In the pandemic, our backyard has been key, and that's one of the big reasons I wanted to live here.)

Student Loans: $210

Phone: $65

Netflix: $0 (I use my mom's account.)

Health & Dental Benefits: $42

Crave: $22

Spotify: $9.99

Charity: $10 (to the Toronto Environmental Alliance)

New York Times & The Globe and Mail: $35.99 (combined)

TFSA: $225 (My TFSA is invested with my family's wealth manager, and my fees are low because of an initiative for kids of investors.)

RRSP: $380

Wealthsimple: $150



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

I was definitely expected to go to university. My high school was very high-achieving for a public school, and I'd easily say 80% of my graduating class went on to university. I was able to pay for my first year using an RESP started by my parents and grandparents. After that, my parents paid my tuition every year, and I paid for living expenses. I have a national student loan because I did a post-grad certificate after my degree.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

Money was my mother's biggest anxiety and the easiest way to get her stressed. There was always a sense of scarcity because of her fear, but then we'd go on a vacation to Florida or suddenly have a pool, so I received mixed messages. I became afraid to ask for money because I didn't know if we were in trouble or not. Now I know that it was my dad who was pushing my mom to enjoy herself and that, in fact, we were definitely middle class, and I didn't actually lack anything. We didn't have any conversations about money until I started university. I wasn't taught to budget or balance an account. When I got to university and got my first credit card, my mom freaked out. It was always easier to talk to my dad, and so I started to ask him questions about investing and debt while at school. My dad set me up with a line of credit for emergencies, and after I graduated, he connected me with his wealth advisor with whom I still have a good relationship. But when I was 25, my dad passed away due to very aggressive cancer. In the two years since then, I've tried to follow his advice and lean on people who he trusted for conversations about money.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

At 15, I coached swimming and worked at the local library as a page. I worked about 15 hours a week from grade 10 to grade 12, at $11.25 an hour, which was above minimum wage at the time — not bad for a high-school kid. I wanted my own money so that I didn't have to ask my parents for things.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Definitely. My mom's anxiety made me feel guilty about asking for money, and I certainly took on her stress by proxy. She was always reviewing bills and hated any debt, even things like a mortgage. It caused me a lot of stress to ask for money, and I don't remember having a formal allowance. If we needed something, we asked my dad. When I was 16, he got a promotion, and my mom was happy that we would be able to pay the mortgage off faster.



Do you worry about money now?

I do, but I know worrying is a habit leftover from my childhood and not because I'm actually in any financial trouble. For a few years after university, I got caught up in the freedom money can bring and did a bunch of impulse-buying as I figured out how to balance spending with saving. Now I have enough in my TFSA to be secure if something were to come up, and I feel more comfortable with my student debt, which, due to a small perk of COVID, has not been collecting interest since April 2020, and I actually increased my payments to take advantage of the break. It will get paid off eventually, and I'm not worried about having it. Being able to invest on my own, too, has given me a lot of confidence. I only started my Wealthsimple account one year ago and have managed to save almost $3,300.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

After university, I was financially responsible for myself. If I needed help in an emergency, I knew I could ask my dad. For example, I accidentally BUMPED a Lexus and had to pay $2,000 in damages when I was 21, and my apartment flooded when I was 22, so my parents generously paid my tenant insurance until I was 24. My Wealthsimple account is my emergency fund; it's not placed in a risky investment category, so it's just growing slowly, and I can easily withdraw money from it.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

When my dad died, my mom received life insurance and my dad's pensions. She became a multimillionaire overnight. First, she paid off all their debt, then she sold their house and used the money to buy her current place with cash. So she now has no debt, is still a millionaire, and has said that she's willing to help my younger sister and me when we need it. My first downpayment is apparently on her, as well as my future wedding. My sister and I received $7,000 each as mini inheritances in early 2020. I used mine to pay off a credit card, and I treated my close friends to a night out to toast my dad, which was important to me because they all loved him and he loved them. After that, $2,000 went to my student loan, and $4,000 went to my TFSA to put me over the $10,000 minimum I needed to invest with my family's wealth manager. I debated whether or not to put the whole $7,000 directly against my student loans, but with the way the market is right now, I decided I'm better off investing, especially because I'm not collecting any extra interest on the loan due to the government's initiative. As a test, I asked my mom to pay off my student loans, plus $2,000 for school courses. I suppose $12,000 was a lot to ask for at once. During that conversation, I could tell she wasn't comfortable parting with the money, even though she said she was, and I felt like I had to jump through eight hoops to justify the expense to her, so I decided the argument wasn't worth it. She ended up paying for the courses but not my student debt, and we haven't brought my student loan up since. Now, if she wants me to do something expensive, I tell her I'll do it if she pays for it: For example, she rented a cottage, and she paid for the car I needed to get there. It's not a great system, but it is what it is. I'd much rather be on my own than ask for money again. I know I have a good inheritance in my future, thanks to my dad's will, and I know if I do actually get into trouble before that comes to me, I can stay with my mom. My sister is more comfortable asking for money than I am, but I don't think she has the same perspective as me on my mom's anxiety. I'm trying to help her get started in investing because my mom isn't taking on that educator role, and I'm trying to give her the advice my dad gave me.

