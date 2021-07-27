Occupation: Senior Communications Advisor & Freelance Writer

Industry: Corporate Communications

Age: 27

Location: Toronto, ON

Salary: $90,000 (plus about $2,000 from freelancing)

Net Worth: $17,000

Debt: $0

Paycheque Amount (2x/month): $2,200

Pronouns: She/Her



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $1,775 (I rent a condo alone and negotiated the price down by $25. It was originally $1,800 a month. Pretty proud of myself!)

Hydro: $40

Internet: $50

Student Loans: $0 (I finished paying off $25,000 in student loans two years ago.)

Car Payments: $220

Car Insurance: $200

Phone: $85

Netflix: $0 (mooching off my sister)

Spotify: $10

TFSA: $25



Annual Expenses

Amazon Prime: $85

Actors Job Board Membership: $110 (I do sketch comedy and like to audition.)



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Both of my sisters went to college for diplomas in the arts (journalism and marketing), and while our South Asian parents had given up on having a doctor, lawyer, or engineer daughter, I think they were holding out hope that I'd attend university. For their pride and my own (distorted) belief that a university education was somehow "better" than a college program, an apprenticeship, or going straight into the workforce, I went to university and completed a bachelor of arts (with honours, wuddup) with a double major in English literature and communications and a minor in French literature. I'm grateful to have lived at home rent-free, but my degree was $40,000 plus books, transit, on-campus food, and social engagements, so closer to $50,000. I received scholarships and grants and took out $25,000 in student loans, which I paid off within three years of graduation by working my bum off at a series of full-time jobs right after grad. I've worked one to three jobs simultaneously (yes, even in school) at any given time since I was 19.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

For as long as I can remember, money was a problem at home. The subject was taboo, and I heard that we never had enough of it. My parents' philosophy was to keep your head down, work, work, work, and earn, earn, earn as much as possible. I was never educated about finances at home, so I was never taught where all of those earnings went or should go, and I'm not sure that my parents ever received that education when they lived in India or when they came to Canada in the 1980s. When I asked my dad last week about whether he had ever invested his salary, he shrugged and said he had more important bills to pay. My parents are retired now, and I've only recently taken the initiative to learn about finances and be more comfortable talking about saving, investing, earning, and spending. I barely even knew how taxes worked until now! I think it's very important to have these conversations and reduce the stigma around money, so everyone can learn from each other and live better, and we can pass this knowledge on to future generations.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I got my first job as a customer service representative at a furniture store the summer after I graduated high school. (Shout out to my mom who saw the job posting in the classifieds of our local newspaper. How retro, right?) I sought work because I knew I would have to pay my own way through university. I couldn't rely on my parents or sisters, who were already strapped for cash. I also wanted to have some pocket money.



Did you worry about money growing up?

On the rare occasion that my parents talked about money, it was to say that we were broke, borrowing money from family and friends, or declaring bankruptcy (which they did about a decade ago). I remember fielding calls from debt collectors, seeing my parents stressed, and feeling guilty because they would always say yes when I asked for something, like toys, fast food, or school day trips. My dad would even empty the change out of his pockets and keep it in a special tray for me to take for pizza slices or movies. My sisters took on the brunt of bills. As I grew older, I stopped asking for money. I wanted to be in the school band, but that cost money I didn't want to ask for. I wanted to enroll in the hot lunches program in middle school, but I wouldn't have asked for even those few dollars a day. I missed grad trips because we couldn't afford it. I grew up envious of my peers who seemed to have everything, so as soon as I had the chance, I started working.



Do you worry about money now?

I have a lot of residual anxiety about money from the way I grew up. Moving out on my own and taking full responsibility for my condo, car, phone, and groceries, etc. was a massive step in trusting myself and knowing that I could make things work financially (thank you, therapy). Sometimes, I feel irrationally afraid that I won't be able to pay my bills and I'll end up homeless and hungry, even though I'm financially stable, educated, have a job, and have loving friends and family to support me if all hell were to break loose. I'm also worried that I don't know enough about finances (ie. investing and saving) to take care of myself long-term. I squirrel away money when I can, stress over buying gifts for others or myself, and often feel guilty when I go out. Recently, I've been trying not to fuss over buying fancy coffee from time to time and just enjoy it!



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

At 18, I became responsible for my education, phone, credit card, social, and transportation expenses. The responsibility expanded at 23 when I bought a car. And at 25, I became responsible for rent and groceries, too. Time flashed before my eyes and now, at 27, I'm entirely responsible for myself! If I lost my housing or source of income, I have a few trusted friends I could turn to, and, primarily, my eldest sister and her husband, who I know I can count on and vice versa. I also have about $15,000 in savings as a financial safety net.