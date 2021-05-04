Occupation: Closed Captioner & Freelance Translator

Industry: Communications

Age: 24

Location: Toronto, ON

Salary: $31,200 (Plus whatever I make from freelance work. In 2020, I brought in $1,186)

Net Worth: $50,000 ($30,000 in investments and $20,000 in a personal savings account)

Debt: $0

Paycheque Amount (2x/month): $1,077

Pronouns: She/Her



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $0 (I live at home with my parents.)

Loans: $0

Phone: $60

Crave: $11.29

Disney+: $7.08

Apple Music: $5.64

Public Transit: $65 (I fill my PRESTO card monthly. This total would usually be higher, but I'm commuting far less because of the pandemic.)

Savings: $2,000–$3,000 (I aim to put away 90% of my paycheque. Since my parents subsidize so much of my living costs, I feel it's the least I can do.)



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Absolutely. My parents were immigrants who didn't attend university, so it was important to them that I did. They paid for everything in full, and I lived at home while completing my undergraduate degree. I also did a master's degree out of the province that my parents paid for, along with my rent. Needless to say, I'm extremely fortunate.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My father is an accountant, so I remember discussing money as early as eight years old. He would tell me about his clients who were retired and struggling to make ends meet because they didn't save money when they were working. He also set me up with a financial advisor when I was in my teens, and we picked high-yield dividend stocks for my portfolio and reinvested my dividends. When I was in university, he gave me a list of books to further my knowledge of investing, property management, and how to build generational wealth.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I got my first job when I was 13, working at a centre for tutoring math and English. I was previously a student there, and the woman who owned the centre thought I was a great student and asked if I would like to volunteer (to graduate high school, I needed 40 volunteer hours). Then, when I was 14, she started paying me in cash, under the table. I worked at the centre throughout high school and my undergraduate degree. During the summers, I worked two jobs (part-time tutoring and full-time at a summer camp, plus various internships). Luckily, I didn't have to help out with family bills. The only condition from my dad was that I save at least 85% of my paycheque, which something I still do.



Did you worry about money growing up?

No. Overall, money wasn't an issue, and I assumed that if I followed my dad's advice, everything would be alright.



Do you worry about money now?

Yes. Had my parents not pampered me financially, I wouldn't have the savings I have today, and I realize how privileged I am. Yet, considering I've been saving since I was 14, and I still put away most of my paycheque each month, I have very little money in the bank. It's difficult to secure a high-paying job without connections and saving money can be extremely difficult due to monthly expenses like rent, car payments, and food.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I wouldn't say that I'm currently financially responsible for myself. My parents subsidize most of my basic living expenses. Given my income, I don't believe I would be able to live independently and be comfortable. Thinking of my friends who don't have a financial safety net reminds me not to take my parents' generosity for granted.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

When I was in high school, I received $10 dollars a week as an allowance. My parents own three commercial properties, and their plan is to pass them down to my brother and me at some point in the future. My dad always said passive income is the best kind of income.

