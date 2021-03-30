Occupation: Client Care Worker

Industry: Healthcare

Age: 26

Location: Kelowna, BC

Hourly Wage: $16

Net Worth: –$27,700

Debt: $34,200

Paycheque Amount (2x/month): $1,152

Pronouns: She/Her



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $625 (I live with R., my partner of three years, and we rent a basement suite. We split the rent that includes our utilities.)

Phone: $78

Patreon: $6.50 (An LGBTQ+ podcast called I Can Explain)

Spotify: $15

Car Insurance: $168

Savings: $300 (Savings are going towards moving cities, our future golden retriever girl, and an engagement ring.)

Plan International Sponsorship: $15



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

My parents didn't emphasize any specific career or educational pathway, and they didn't focus on a piece of paper that would beget more fancy pieces of paper. That said, I do have one of those fancy pieces of paper. Was my creative writing degree practical? Not really. Was it the best way to spend five years? Damn, right it was. My parents never put away money for my university tuition. I paid for my education using loans. I also received grants and scholarships that helped with living expenses.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents split my allowance between three containers: savings, spending, and tithe. We were a very religious family during that time and giving back to the church was a big financial priority. I still employ the concept of giving 5% of my income to worthy causes. I wish I would have been told not to increase my credit limit and to only use my card for emergencies. I would say my parents took me about 45% of the way, and I've had to learn the rest of my lessons the hard way.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was filling donairs, till bursting, at a local eatery. I worked this job to eventually buy my freedom, AKA a 1996 Chevy Cavalier. This car would, eight months later, break down as I was climbing up a steep hill in winter.



Did you worry about money growing up?

My parents were tight-lipped about money. It was always spoken of in code. For example: “Dad's in his slow season” or “we're cutting extras.” When we were younger, we struggled for quite a few years between mental illness, starting a new business, and living in an expensive city. I've been lucky to worry very little since then. My parents are hard workers and entrepreneurs.



Do you worry about money now?

It's a pandemic. It's difficult to not constantly pull out your budget spreadsheet and shift things around. I'm working my first post-grad job and I have to employ discipline to manage each paycheque.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I've left my home city on and off over the last six years and have had to be financially independent both times. I moved out with my partner of three years in November 2019. She has taught me a lot about finances, saving, and what it means to be financially independent. I'm building a safety net, and as of right now, I have a month and a half of living expenses saved.