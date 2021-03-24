Photos From Inside China’s Cosmetic Surgery Boom

Particular 'types' of faces are most popular, Lu says, reeling them off from memory. "There’s the ‘innocent and pure style’ (which you could also call ‘the easy to get married style’), the internet celebrity style, the high-level style (this is the face that top models usually have), the anego style (which means 'powerful woman') and the group idol style." Lu says she began to notice how narrow the options were when she’d go to clinics and they’d ask what kind of face she wanted to have. And so she began visiting different clinics with different aims in mind, like an experiment. "When I said I wanted to have the face of an internet celebrity, some clinics told me it would be difficult because my face's natural conditions decide that I can't change into that kind of face." That’s because 'that kind of face', she explains, is one with big eyes and wide double eyelids – "otherwise known as European eyes, because people think they are characteristic of Caucasian people, alongside a small nose and a pointed chin," she says. Of course, there were other clinics that told her they could make anything happen, so long as she could pay the money.