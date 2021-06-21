Sensitive Photos Unfolding The Realities Of Childhood Transition

Childhood transition is a divisive topic, and the social politics of it are nuanced and incredibly complicated. Caruso knows this, of course, and so she wants her work to help add something positive to that conversation, inspired by Cora’s radiant outlook on life and identity. “To those people who don’t agree, the thing I would have to say is that all of us build our identities from an early age – you, me, Cora, everyone – but it is only called into question when it is contrary to the gender assigned at birth. Genitalising identity has done a lot of damage, and the reality is that gender identity is not determined by genital organs or chromosomal information. Identity comes from the question "who am I?" and that question can only be answered by the individual. In addition, in trans childhood, other issues linked to adultcentrism come together. Minors are underestimated just because they are minors, as if they are incomplete people who need to be taught who they are, but the 1989 Convention on the Rights of the Child recognized children as subjects of rights. When you have a trans person in your life, you are left with no doubt that they know exactly who they are, no matter the age. Ultimately, through this work, I hope that people not only see Cora, but understand how many others like her there are in the world.”