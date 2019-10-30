6 a.m. — M., the baby, wakes up, and I take him downstairs and feed him yogurt and fruit. I take a few bites myself. Our coffee maker is broken, and I can't be bothered to make tea, so we go into the playroom, and I get things ready for our upcoming weekend trip to a local island. M. toddles around until I realize we need to get going before the three-year-old, L., wakes up. I pack the fridge and freezer and get the sheets and diapers and such ready for our trip. Then I get baby M. ready and wake up the toddler, who doesn't actually want to be awake. My stomach is grumbling by this point, and we're going to be late for our breakfast date with a girlfriend and her baby.



8:30 a.m. — I throw on jeans that (still) feel snug around my postpartum body and put SPF cream on my face. I had skin cancer a few years ago, and sunscreen is a religious part of my day. So is mascara. I swear by Elate's clay mascara. Very little else is part of my daily ritual since having kids, unfortunately for #selfcare. The three-year-old is reluctantly trundled out to the car, and we head to a local brunch spot.