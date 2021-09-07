Annual Expenses

Property Taxes: $2,155.38

House Insurance: $438



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes. My parents are both university-educated. They believed in education not only for career advancement but for the sake of education itself. They were happy to pay for my university degree and post-secondary certificate. To say I'm grateful for that privilege would be an understatement.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My mom has always believed that it's much easier to save a dollar than to earn a dollar, and she patently refuses to pay full retail price for anything. She's a bargain hunter to the core and taught me about the necessity of saving, the benefits of being resourceful, and occasionally going without.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I worked as a seasonal sales associate at Aritzia when I was 15. I wanted to buy my own clothes and snacks. My siblings and I didn't have allowances, but I'd get paid for every A on my report card, and I'd get $50 for Christmas, Lunar New Year, and my birthday. I tried to stretch that as far as I could (which wasn't very far), so getting a job seemed like a good idea.



Did you worry about money growing up?

No. My parents were always incredibly (sometimes ridiculously) frugal, but I somehow understood that we were in a good financial position. We didn't drive nice cars, spend money on decor, or eat out often, but my parents didn't hold back on their kids' educations and the causes that were important to them: They sent all four of their children to private school, paid for private music lessons, and donated money regularly to charity.



Do you worry about money now?

Sometimes. I dream about owning a single-family home one day — one with a backyard and enough room to raise a family and maybe a dog. Typical, I know. I want to give my future kids the same quality of life my parents gave me and my siblings, but the millennial struggle to keep up is real. I'm just not sure that's possible on my current salary, even with all the savings I've accumulated.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I never asked my parents for money after I got my first job because I never stopped working after that. I had a variety of evening retail jobs as well as work-study positions at university and paid summer internships. That said, I still lived at home, which helped me save about 80% of my income. When I was 23, I got a new job and moved to a city where I had no family or friends. It was terrifying but also kickstarted my adulting journey. At that point, I became fully financially responsible for myself. If anything disastrous were to happen to me, my parents would be there, but I hope it doesn't ever come to that.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

If only.

