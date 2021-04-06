Occupation: Business Analyst

Industry: Finance

Age: 29

Location: Waterloo, ON

My Salary: $74,500

My Partner's Salary: $89,000

Net Worth: $443,000 ($155,000 between a TFSA, RRSP, Wealthsimple, and a company stock plan. Our house was $540,000 when I bought it, but it's valued at around $700,000 now, and my car is only a year old and valued at about $20,000.)

Debt: $432,000 (mortgage)

Paycheque Amount (2x/month): $1,857

My Partner's Paycheque Amount (1x/month): $7,416 (He's an independent contractor, so he puts $3,000 of this away for taxes.)

Pronouns: She/Her



Monthly Expenses

Mortgage: $1,712.94 (split between us)

Car Payment: $301.54 (split between us)

Car & House Insurance: $142.32 (split between us)

Heat & Hydro: $150 (split between us)

My Phone: $51.85

Cable & Internet: $140.76 (split between us)

Therapy: $200 (after insurance)

Health & Dental Benefits: $276.64 (deducted from paycheque)

Pension: $112 (deducted from paycheque)

Company Stock Plan: $231 (deducted from paycheque)

Netflix: $14.99



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

It was a given that I would go to university. I went for four years, then did one year of college. My family paid for my first two years, including dorm costs, then I paid the rest using savings.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents stressed the importance of saving: save for the future, save for big things you want, save for a rainy day, save, save, save. Once I got my first job, my mom said that I should put as much money as possible into my RRSP, which I did every year. I also remember my family saying that money can buy happiness in the form of stability and not having to worry about paying for things like rent. Honestly, my upbringing was pretty much my parents drilling into me the idea that being conservative with money early would set me up later in life for success.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My very first job was as a camp counselor, when I was 16, as a way to get experience before going to university. In the first summer of university, I was fortunate enough to get a job with the government through the Federal Student Work Experience Program. It's a lottery system, so landing that job really was winning the lottery.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Both my parents had desk jobs at a company where they've worked forever, and we had an average income, but with the constant message to save, I didn't understand how much things would cost and I developed a fear that that money could be lost at any time.



Do you worry about money now?

I'm not worried about money in the big sense — I own a house and have a healthy amount of savings — but I worry when it comes to small things. Like I might debate for days about whether I should buy a $20 shirt. Or I'll stand in a grocery store aisle wondering whether to spend the extra $0.30 on name-brand soup. For me, there's no such thing as an impulse purchase, and it's exhausting. I sweat the small things to the point where they consume my thoughts.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I moved out of my parents' house and in with my partner when I was 25. I have regular savings, a pension, a TFSA, and an RRSP as safety nets.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

I received $10,000 as a gift for my car and around $3,000 from family members as housewarming gifts.