Burt’s Bees Is Launching 6 New Products, & We're Here For It

With the rise of the "clean" beauty movement came the long — emphasis on long — overdue epiphany from beauty-lovers that, hey, maybe we shouldn't be slathering ingredients on our faces that we can't pronounce. Since then, we've slowly but surely said no, thanks to petrolatum, parabens, and other mad-scientist-sounding ingredients in favor of ingredients you might find at an open-air juice bar in Tulum. And while, in 2019, the natural beauty aisles seem never-ending (in the best way possible), a decade ago, the process of "cleaning up" your routine was easier said than done — unless, of course, you were savvy in the handful of brands that were doing natural beauty long before it was in vogue.