These Powerful Mastectomy Tattoos On Instagram Are Everything

Instagram is where many of us go to explore the latest tattoo trends or daydream about getting our next ink. But this month, you might have noticed that more artists and people are sharing and celebrating photos of their mastectomy tattoos on the platform. For people with breast cancer who have a mastectomy , which is the removal of the whole breast and often the nipple, tattoos are a personal way to honor their scars and re-imagine what their breasts can look like