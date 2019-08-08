“Black Don’t Crack” Is Stressing Me Out

So yeah, this isn’t just about fillers. As I inch closer and closer to 35, I want to inject my life with more of the things I want. I might learn to cornrow or explore my fertility options. I might sit with my therapist and define what it means to age gracefully for me. I plan to laugh at my own vanity and see my new fear of aging as a bizarre luxury — one that my ancestors probably didn’t have. I don’t intend to get fillers (yet). But I’ll take Dr. Henry’s orders and use sunscreen and retinol serums to keep my skin from aging faster than the rest of me. And I’ll also follow Dr. Harden Bradford’s advice in prioritizing my emotional health. And if all else fails, I will remind myself that self care comes in a variety of forms. It could mean indulging in a new anti-aging face cream or earning new smile lines by laughing over drinks with my closest friends.