How dare I call myself queer when others are more queer than I am? What if it is a phase like everyone says it is? Why do I think I can take up this space? As a socially anxious person, it was like someone telling me to go to a raging house party by myself, where everybody already knew each other. As a Chinese Australian woman, I’m already acquainted with feeling alienated at the best of times, so why would I choose to enter another community where I could be met with more delicious layers of rejection and hurt? And it’s not just an internal battle either — why would I want to admit to being bi when 44% of Australians say that they’re not at all open to dating someone who is bisexual?