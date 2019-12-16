2 p.m. — I realize I need to book another lip-filler appointment. Come at me all you want, but I got lip filler about seven months ago for the first time, and I LOVE IT. I only get half a syringe, which is almost nothing according to most people, and to be honest, it's almost unnoticeable, but I find that it gives me a teensy bit of plumpness and pouty-ness that I like. My ex was also strongly against the idea, so once I was single I made some choices that were for me, and I don't regret it one bit. I look at the clinic's online booking system and select a slot at the end of January. The doctor that I go to (please do your research) is busy all the time, so I book at least a month in advance. I pay my deposit to secure my booking, and I am stoked! $48.50