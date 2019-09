The Best Products To Deal With The Hell That Is Thigh Chafing

It’s sticky, it’s hot, and if my humid, miserable inner thighs rub together one more painful, blister-y time there’s going to be a MURDER. Yes, friends, it’s summer and the thigh chafing struggle is real. Bike shorts are too bulky under skirts, shapewear is effing shapewear, and spreading deodorant all over your thighs to get a bit of glide doesn’t really work. It’s not just sundress days that are a problem either. Unless you’re wearing shorts that go down to your knees, those thighs are kissing painfully. Here are some products that can help.