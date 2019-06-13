Maybe you've already made the switch to non-toxic nail polish or organic lipstick and are ready to take the natural next step in pursuit of a natural beauty routine, or maybe you're just tired of using deodorants that smell like a noxious combination of plastic flowers and baby powder. Either way, more and more people have started paying attention to what, exactly, is inside their deodorant — which means it's about time for us all to rethink the product we rub into our armpits every day.
For years, rumours have swirled that there's a solid link between certain cancers and the aluminum chloride and parabens found in antiperspirants. Although that may not be proven, what is certain is that many chemical antiperspirants are made with ingredients that aren't entirely in line with the clean, green beauty movement.The entire ethos isn't exactly au naturel, either: Antiperspirants minimize sweating by blocking the sweat glands with aluminum salts, while deodorants allow you to sweat, simply masking any odor.
Now, if the switch to natural deodorant is appealing to you, bear in mind that you will notice a difference when you make the change, because chemical antiperspirant and natural deodorant work differently. Your sweat glands, which have been clogged by aluminum salts, will have, well, a bit more freedom to perform their proper bodily functions. Though the floodgates won't necessarily open, there may be a transitional stage when you're more aware of your underarm sweating before your body reaches its natural equilibrium.
The natural deodorants ahead are worth sticking it out through that transitional period. Fresh, healthy, paraben-free pits that actually smell like roses and bergamot are waiting on the other side.
