Maybe you've already made the switch to non-toxic nail polish or organic lipstick and are ready to take the natural next step in pursuit of a natural beauty routine, or maybe you're just tired of using deodorants that smell like a noxious combination of plastic flowers and baby powder. Either way, more and more people have started paying attention to what, exactly, is inside their deodorant — which means it's about time for us all to rethink the product we rub into our armpits every day.