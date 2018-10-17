In the new movie, A Star Is Born, you'd expect for there to be a lot of sex, drugs, and rock n' roll — and there is a lot of latter two. But in terms of sex, the relationship between Jackson Maine (played by Bradley Cooper) and Ally (played by Lady Gaga) is pretty tame. In fact, the first time that they hook up, they have morning sex, and it's quite romantic.
But not every morning sex scenario begins so sweetly, because "not everyone wakes up ready to bone," says Myisha Battle, a certified sex coach in San Francisco. While it might seem like you can just roll over and start hooking up, consent is crucial for ensuring that everyone has a good time during morning sex, she says.
Now, how do you initiate steamy morning sex when you know there's a good chance your partner might still be sleepy, groggy, and ready to press snooze? Here are a few ideas that will help you communicate to your partner that you're DTF when it's early in the AM — without, you know, just poking them in the back until they wake up.