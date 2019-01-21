Finding a good facialist is kind of like finding a good partner: Most of us have to shop around a little before we settle on "the one." And, much like bad relationships, bad facials can leave us unhappy, dissatisfied, and maybe a little emotionally scarred from the experience.
For that reason, personal recommendation is easily the most desired way to book a facial: You want to make sure you’re in trusted, capable hands — you know, the kind that can extract without breaking the skin, that will leave you pleasantly pink (not beet red!) after a good peel, or give you the glow you want all year round.
Heading to NYC for a trip? A few beauty-obsessed New Yorkers share who they trust with their flawless faces.