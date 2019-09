Smudgy eyebrow pencils + hats + wet snow in your face All. Damn. Day. don’t really go that well together. You need product that’s going to stay put instead of smearing everywhere so you don’t show up at your morning meeting looking like you scribbled all over your forehead. These babies fit the bill — and they’re workout-approved, too — because yes some of us fill in our eyebrows for the gym SO WHAT?