The Brightest, Boldest Eyeshadow Palettes To Cure Your November Blahs

As handy as it is to have so many options in one kit, Vincent says most of us gravitate towards a few safer shades, leaving the others virtually untouched. His advice for not letting dramatic colours go to waste: Apply them on the lash line with a flat or eyeliner brush either on their own or on top of a regular pencil or liquid eyeliner. This way the shade blends in with your lashes, creating a subtle, more wearable pop of colour.