The Brightest, Boldest Eyeshadow Palettes To Cure Your November Blahs

If you need something to distract you from the fact that the cold weather is here, might I suggest a shiny new eyeshadow compact? Each year, when the temps hit the single digits, the makeup gods bestow a plethora of fresh palettes to keep our spirits bright and our eye makeup brighter.
“The spectrum of colours is humongous,” says David Vincent, international makeup artist at Lise Watier, of this year’s shadow palettes. And bold blues and deep reds are particularly popular.
As handy as it is to have so many options in one kit, Vincent says most of us gravitate towards a few safer shades, leaving the others virtually untouched. His advice for not letting dramatic colours go to waste: Apply them on the lash line with a flat or eyeliner brush either on their own or on top of a regular pencil or liquid eyeliner. This way the shade blends in with your lashes, creating a subtle, more wearable pop of colour.
Feeling inspired? Check out the season’s hottest new eyeshadow palettes ahead.