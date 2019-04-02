The Best New Beauty Products You Can Find At The Drugstore

We know you don’t always want to spend your whole paycheque on your beauty regime, and we also know that a lot of times a boss drugstore brand can do the job just as well as a luxury line (Maybelline Great Lash mascara and Cetaphil cleanser forever). That’s why we went directly to the beauty buyers at Shoppers Drug Mart and Walmart Canada to find out what new products they’re pumped about this spring.