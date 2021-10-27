It's Halloween time, and if you’re anything like us, you wait all year for this sh*t — the pumpkins, the movies, all'at. And the only thing that could make spooky season better is seeing more Black representation in the horror genre.
During a 2020 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lovecraft Country writer-producer Misha Green said, “There are some Black people in horror, but not as much. Do I love it so much because the crazy shit is happening to white people and not Black people? Am I going to love it as much once all this crazy shit starts happening to Black people? Spoiler: Yes, I will.”
Though many mainstream horror projects often centre whiteness, there are in fact some Black people who are into all things frightening. Luckily for us, the horror noir genre exists, and it's full of rich and terrifying stories in which we aren't the first to die. Just in time for spooky season, we've rounded up some must-see Black horror movies and shows from the canon for the all the witches and warlocks with a little melanin to match. Get ready to scream.