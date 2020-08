We're now paying $150 for all future published Money Diaries! Read the details here and submit your diary here Today: a behavioural therapist working in healthcare who makes $60,000 per year and spends some of her money this week on a bridal mask.Behavioural TherapistHealthcare31Halifax, NS$60,000$47,125 (I have $13,00 in savings, $22,000 in my pension, and I own my car, which is worth $3,000. My partner and I just bought a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home for $365,000 in a lovely neighbourhood. I've contributed $9,125 to the mortgage so far. We only put down 5% because the interest was so low: 2.19% on a five-year fixed mortgage.)$0$1,550She/Her$850 (My partner, P., pays $1,150 because he earns more than me.)Not sure what these totals will be because we just moved in. Sorry, guys!$130 (I got this total down by switching providers and bundling our home and car plans. I pay for this, because P. pays for our health and dental benefits, which are around the same price.)$64.68$9.10$53.54 (Work deducts this from my paycheque.)$360 (Work deducts this from my paycheque, too, and matches it 105%.)$65$17 (My partner, dad, and a few friends are on my membership in exchange for their streaming passwords.)$137$1.48$0 (I mooch off my parents.)$0 (I use a friend's login.)$800 (I bumped up this amount when I got a big raise in February. I will probably have to adjust it once I start paying my mortgage in September.)Yes, there was absolutely an expectation. Both my parents are retired physicians and put a lot of pressure on my brother and I to reach similar levels of conventional success. Spoiler alert: We did not. I completed a double major in psychology and sociology, then a master's in education. I plan on going back to school in the next five years to get a second master's in school psychology, because where I live I can practice as a psychologist with an MA. My parents paid for my undergraduate education, and I also got a small scholarship. I paid for my graduate degree by serving in a restaurant and working as a youth worker in community housing.My parents both worked a lot and frequently showed their love through gifts and material items. They took me shopping when I got good grades or did well in sports, which created some unhealthy reward-type patterns with my personal spending. I sometimes feel like I deserve treats, like a new bag, a pair of shoes, or a manicure when I crush it at work or accomplish some major task in my personal life. My parents didn't talk to my brother or me about putting money away, how to pay bills, finance a vehicle, etc. I always knew that we had enough money and that if I asked for something, I would generally get it. I had no idea how to manage a budget or do any sort of financial planning until my late 20s.Apart from babysitting, my first job was at a pizza shop in Halifax. I took it because they hired my best friend and I on the spot, and I wanted to hang out with her all summer. I also wanted extra money to spend at American Apparel (it was very much 2006).No, I didn't. I know that makes me sound like an asshole.Not to any great extent. When I first graduated, I was making about $30,000 a year and would regularly spin out about how I was going to live, but my financial state has stabilized in the past five years.My parents helped out while I was in school, so I was financially responsible for myself at age 25. I'm lucky to have a financial safety net. If I were to lose my job, my partner could support both of us for a while. Failing that, my family would chip in.