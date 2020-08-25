12 p.m. — I have a lunch meeting with a family friend who is officiating our wedding. I grew up next door to her, and her daughter is my best friend and maid of honour. We have a great chat, and she gives me tasks to complete. I've been so busy with the house and transitioning back to work after lockdown that I haven't really been thinking about the wedding. I love my partner, but I'm not a huge wedding person. I was kind of relieved to have to cut the guest list down from 100 people to 40 due to COVID. (Gatherings of up to 50 people are allowed here if social distancing and masking can be maintained.) This means our wedding budget also came down from $20,000 to around $10,000. My parents are giving us $10,000 and P.'s parents are pitching in $5,000. Whatever money we don't end up using will go towards house updates, like getting a heat pump, a new hot water tank, etc.