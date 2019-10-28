

Monthly Expenses

Rent: $400 (This is for my half. My partner pays $600, because he earns more.)

Electricity: $37.50 (for my half)

Water: $25 (for my half)

Oil: $37.50 (for my half. The oil bill can range from $20 in the summer — no AC, holla — to $200 in the winter. I'm saving up for a heat pump.)

Car Insurance: $89

Long-Term Disability Insurance: $64.68

Life Insurance: $9.10

Union Dues: $48.40

Pension: $302.84 (My work matches this. I currently have $17,000 in my pension.)

Phone: $75

Apple Music Family Plan: $17 (My partner, my dad, and my best friend use the account, too.)

Apple iCloud Storage: $1.48

Netflix: $0 (I mooch off my parents.)

Crave: $0 (I use a friend's login.)

Savings: $500 (I recently maxed out my RRSP for this year. I now have $21,803 in there and another $2,500 in cash savings.)

