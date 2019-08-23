THIS Is Who Owns Your Favourite Beauty Brands

And although that all might seem like not-so-sexy corporate mumbo jumbo, hear us out because it's actually relevant to your shopping experience. That's because when brands share a parent company, they also share a bunch of other things — namely, product technologies, ingredients, and formulation innovations. So, how you shop for pricey mascara and night cream could actually help inform how you navigate the aisles of Shoppers — because technologies are often shared between prestige and budget brands within the same family. It also affects your purchasing decisions, like whether brands that don't support animal testing are owned by parent companies that do.