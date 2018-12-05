How To Have Steamy Sex In Your Bathtub

There's a good chance you've heard about shower sex (I mean, there was that whole awkward scene between Veronica and Archie in Riverdale) and have maybe even tried it yourself. But have you ever tried having sex in the bathtub?
Sure, sexy bubble baths are a common fantasy. But when it comes down to the logistics of actually getting it on in that confined space, it's easy to get scared off and default back to your bed. Don't let worries of slipping, sliding, and getting bath water all over the floor keep you from a sexy new experience, though. Bathtub sex is 100% possible, says Jill McDevitt, PhD, sexologist and author of Sex Positions for Every Body. It's also fun and sensual.
What's more, Dr. McDevitt says that bathtub sex is actually less dangerous than shower sex because sitting or lying in the tub means way fewer opportunities to slip and fall. So consider your worries squashed.
If you're still unsure about how to make bathtub sex happen, though, Dr. McDevitt and fellow sexologist Sadie Allison, PhD, founder of TickleKitty.com and author Ride 'Em Cowgirl! Sex Position Secrets for Better Bucking are here to help. Ahead, they've dished on everything you need to know, from how much water to use to what positions are sure to fog up your bathroom mirror.