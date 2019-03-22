Is There A 'Feminist' Way To Critique Bad Women Bosses?

Fabi*, 23, works in a female-dominated industry and has had her own share of experiences with toxic woman bosses, including one who regularly “blew up” at interns and treated junior staff poorly. “I definitely had moments where I went into a bad headspace when trying to determine why they were an ineffective leader,” Fabi says, adding that she had to resist reductive reasoning that suggested her boss’s reactions were tied to her gender. However, she also understood the danger in letting bad behaviour slide for the same reason: "It can be easy to give certain things a pass for the sake of being a good ally or a good feminist," she says.