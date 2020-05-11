Occupation: Auditor

Industry: Government

Age: 34

Location: Greater Toronto Area, ON

My Income: $58,590 (I usually make $63,000 a year, but I'm on month 13 of an 18-month extended parental leave. For the first 12 months, my employer offered a top-up, which combined with EI, gave me 93% of my salary.)

My Husband's Salary: $140,000

Our Net Worth: $825,000 (We bought our house in 2015 for $550,000, and we have two rental properties: one townhouse, which we bought for $400,000 in 2012 and lived in until we moved into our current house, and one apartment that we bought in 2017 for $100,000. The mortgage amount for all three properties is around $900,000. Combined, they're worth at least $1.5 million now. We also have savings of $200,000, an RRSP worth $30,000, and our daughter's RESP, which has $5,000 in it right now).

Debt: None other than the $900,000 for our mortgages.

Parental Leave Amount (2x/month): $636 (My employer top-up ended, so I'm just bringing in EI cheques for the next few months until I go back to work.)

My Husband's Paycheque Amount (2x/month): $5,833

Pronouns: She/Her



Monthly Expenses

Mortgages: $3,000 (This includes utilities, property taxes, and insurance. We chose not to defer our mortgage payments during COVID-19, because my husband and both of our tenants are still employed, so we're still able to cover our mortgages on the rental properties, which are $2,626 per month. Along with property taxes and maintenance costs, we break even with a rental income of $3,000 per month.)

Netflix: $16.99 (My parents and brother use it.)

Prime: $80

Phone: $17 (My husband's phone is covered by work. I recently downgraded my phone plan to 250 MB data and 100 mins a month. I originally did it because I was travelling, but now that I'm home all the time, I don't need a bigger plan.)

Health & Dental Benefits: $10 (They're covered by work, but I pay a little extra for a plan that includes private hospital rooms.)

Car Insurance: $423 (for two vehicles)

Disability Insurance: $19.64

RRSP: $520 (I'm only putting in $20 a month right now. C. is putting the other $500, and we make lump-sum payments at the end of year as needed to bring his tax bracket down.)

TFSA: $60

RESP: $165

Charitable Donations: $60